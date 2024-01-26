We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Tecnoglass (TGLS) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Tecnoglass (TGLS - Free Report) ending at $45.68, denoting a -1.3% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.36%.
The the stock of architectural glass maker has fallen by 0.04% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.05%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Tecnoglass in its upcoming release. On that day, Tecnoglass is projected to report earnings of $0.77 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 29.36%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $201.01 million, down 4.79% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tecnoglass. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Tecnoglass presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
From a valuation perspective, Tecnoglass is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.74. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.28.
The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.