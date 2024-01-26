We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $62.64, demonstrating a +0.03% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 12.14% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's loss of 1.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.05% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 30, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.44, up 33.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.29 billion, down 14.88% from the year-ago period.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.63. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.72 for its industry.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.