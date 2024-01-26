Jabil (JBL) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Jabil (
JBL Quick Quote JBL - Free Report) standing at $123.22, reflecting a -0.77% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.
The electronics manufacturer's shares have seen a decrease of 2.97% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.05%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Jabil in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.94, showcasing a 3.19% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $6.91 billion, indicating a 15.08% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
JBL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.11 per share and revenue of $30.61 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.56% and -11.78%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Jabil presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Jabil is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.64. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.61 of its industry.
Investors should also note that JBL has a PEG ratio of 1.14 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Manufacturing Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.94 at yesterday's closing price.
The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, placing it within the bottom 24% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
