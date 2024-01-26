We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Civitas Resources (CIVI) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
The most recent trading session ended with Civitas Resources (CIVI - Free Report) standing at $65.54, reflecting a -1.13% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.
The oil and gas company's shares have seen a decrease of 4.62% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.05%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Civitas Resources in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.96, showcasing a 18.88% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.23 billion, indicating a 51.03% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Civitas Resources. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 19.1% decrease. Currently, Civitas Resources is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
With respect to valuation, Civitas Resources is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.28. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.3.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 245, placing it within the bottom 3% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.