W.P. Carey (WPC) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
W.P. Carey (WPC - Free Report) closed at $62.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.99% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.36%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 3.36% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 1.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.05% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of W.P. Carey in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, W.P. Carey is projected to report earnings of $1.21 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.2%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $428.15 million, showing a 6.34% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for W.P. Carey. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, W.P. Carey boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
With respect to valuation, W.P. Carey is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.4. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.39 for its industry.
It's also important to note that WPC currently trades at a PEG ratio of 7.75. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.52.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.