Why the Market Dipped But Beazer Homes (BZH) Gained Today
Beazer Homes (BZH - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $31.82, moving +0.03% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.16%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.36%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had lost 6.8% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 1.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.05% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Beazer Homes in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 1, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.71, reflecting a 11.25% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $417.34 million, reflecting a 6.2% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.64 per share and revenue of $2.23 billion, which would represent changes of -10.08% and +0.89%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Beazer Homes. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.22% lower. At present, Beazer Homes boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at valuation, Beazer Homes is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.86. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.72 of its industry.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, placing it within the top 10% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.