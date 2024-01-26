We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Armour Residential REIT (ARR - Free Report) ending at $19.86, denoting no adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.36%.
Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a gain of 0.2% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 1.77% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.05%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Armour Residential REIT in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.90, marking a 33.33% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $38.2 million, indicating a 131.37% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Armour Residential REIT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Armour Residential REIT currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Armour Residential REIT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.17. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 7.94.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 200, this industry ranks in the bottom 21% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.