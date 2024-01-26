Rockwell Automation (ROK) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Rockwell Automation (
ROK Quick Quote ROK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $303, moving -0.41% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.
The the stock of industrial equipment and software maker has fallen by 2.05% in the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 0.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.05%.
The upcoming earnings release of Rockwell Automation will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 31, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.61, signifying a 6.1% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.07 billion, up 4.54% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.82 per share and revenue of $9.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.78% and +2.36%, respectively, from last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Rockwell Automation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.04% upward. As of now, Rockwell Automation holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Rockwell Automation is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.73. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 29.21.
We can additionally observe that ROK currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.73. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Industrial Automation and Robotics industry was having an average PEG ratio of 6.89.
The Industrial Automation and Robotics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, positioning it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.
