Dollar General (DG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Dollar General (
DG Quick Quote DG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $133.45, moving +0.43% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.36%.
The discount retailer's stock has dropped by 1.97% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.05%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dollar General in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.73, indicating a 41.55% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $9.77 billion, reflecting a 4.27% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.45 per share and revenue of $38.6 billion. These totals would mark changes of -30.24% and +2%, respectively, from last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Dollar General. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Dollar General is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Dollar General is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.83. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 23.78 of its industry.
Investors should also note that DG has a PEG ratio of 2.46 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Discount Stores industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.26.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 86, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Dollar General (DG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Dollar General (DG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $133.45, moving +0.43% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.36%.
The discount retailer's stock has dropped by 1.97% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.05%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dollar General in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.73, indicating a 41.55% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $9.77 billion, reflecting a 4.27% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.45 per share and revenue of $38.6 billion. These totals would mark changes of -30.24% and +2%, respectively, from last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Dollar General. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Dollar General is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Dollar General is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.83. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 23.78 of its industry.
Investors should also note that DG has a PEG ratio of 2.46 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Discount Stores industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.26.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 86, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.