Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
The most recent trading session ended with Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND - Free Report) standing at $1.54, reflecting a -0.65% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 20.51% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.05%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.11 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 22.22%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $51.46 million, indicating a 3.41% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, positioning it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.