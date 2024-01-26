We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hercules Capital (HTGC) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
In the latest trading session, Hercules Capital (HTGC - Free Report) closed at $17.56, marking a +1.27% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.07% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.16%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.36%.
Coming into today, shares of the specialty finance company had gained 2.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.77%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.05%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Hercules Capital in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 15, 2024. On that day, Hercules Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.38%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $115.96 million, up 15.74% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Hercules Capital. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Hercules Capital possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Hercules Capital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.64. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.77 of its industry.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, placing it within the bottom 29% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.