Unveiling Trane Technologies (TT) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Trane Technologies (TT - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.13 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 17% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.42 billion, increasing 8.6% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Trane Technologies metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Americas' will reach $3.39 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.1% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- EMEA' stands at $635.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.8% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Asia Pacific' should arrive at $392.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.5%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Americas' will likely reach $607.14 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $520.80 million.
Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- EMEA' to reach $116.51 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $91.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- Asia Pacific' reaching $81.70 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $79.70 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Trane Technologies here>>>
Shares of Trane Technologies have experienced a change of +3.1% in the past month compared to the +2.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.