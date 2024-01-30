We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unveiling Peloton (PTON) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Peloton (PTON - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.55 per share, indicating an increase of 43.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $740.82 million, representing a decrease of 6.6% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Peloton metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Subscription' will reach $417.72 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Connected Fitness Products' will likely reach $323.62 million. The estimate indicates a change of -15.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Ending Connected Fitness Subscriptions' to reach 2,985. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3,033.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross profit- Subscription' should come in at $286.30 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $277.90 million in the same quarter last year.
