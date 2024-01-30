We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Unlocking Q4 Potential of Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.56 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 8.2%. Revenues are expected to be $521.48 million, up 1.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 5.9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Janus Henderson Group plc metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Management fees' reaching $424.59 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.7%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Shareowner servicing fees and other' should arrive at $69.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +36.3%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Performance fees' should come in at -$3.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of -127.8% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Other' will likely reach $46.45 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.6% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Assets under management - Average' will reach $316.81 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $286.5 billion.
View all Key Company Metrics for Janus Henderson Group plc here>>>
Over the past month, Janus Henderson Group plc shares have recorded returns of -2.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), JHG will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>