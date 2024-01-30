Unveiling Parker-Hannifin (PH) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Parker-Hannifin (
PH Quick Quote PH - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $5.24 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 10.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.83 billion, increasing 3.2% from the same quarter last year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Parker-Hannifin metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Aerospace Systems' will reach $1.27 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.8%.
Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Diversified Industrial- International' will reach $1.39 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.4% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Diversified Industrial- North America' at $2.17 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.3%.
Analysts expect 'Total Parker - Change in Percentage - As Reported' to come in at 3.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 22.2% in the same quarter last year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales - Total Parker - Organic impact - YoY change' should arrive at 2.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10.3% in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Aerospace Systems - Change in Percentage - As Reported' to reach 11.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 84%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales - Industrial - North America - Organic impact - YoY change' will reach 0.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales - Industrial - International - Organic impact - YoY change' should come in at -2.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8.6%.
The consensus estimate for 'Net sales - Aerospace Systems - Organic impact - YoY change' stands at 11.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.9% in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Segment operating income- Diversified Industrial- North America' reaching $478.67 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $466.89 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Segment operating income- Aerospace Systems' of $283.37 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $234.57 million.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Segment operating income- Diversified Industrial- International' will likely reach $307.63 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $305.80 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Parker-Hannifin here>>> Shares of Parker-Hannifin have demonstrated returns of +2.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), PH is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Image: Bigstock
Unveiling Parker-Hannifin (PH) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Parker-Hannifin (PH - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $5.24 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 10.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.83 billion, increasing 3.2% from the same quarter last year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Parker-Hannifin metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Aerospace Systems' will reach $1.27 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.8%.
Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Diversified Industrial- International' will reach $1.39 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.4% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Diversified Industrial- North America' at $2.17 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.3%.
Analysts expect 'Total Parker - Change in Percentage - As Reported' to come in at 3.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 22.2% in the same quarter last year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales - Total Parker - Organic impact - YoY change' should arrive at 2.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10.3% in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Aerospace Systems - Change in Percentage - As Reported' to reach 11.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 84%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales - Industrial - North America - Organic impact - YoY change' will reach 0.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales - Industrial - International - Organic impact - YoY change' should come in at -2.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8.6%.
The consensus estimate for 'Net sales - Aerospace Systems - Organic impact - YoY change' stands at 11.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.9% in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Segment operating income- Diversified Industrial- North America' reaching $478.67 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $466.89 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Segment operating income- Aerospace Systems' of $283.37 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $234.57 million.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Segment operating income- Diversified Industrial- International' will likely reach $307.63 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $305.80 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Parker-Hannifin here>>>
Shares of Parker-Hannifin have demonstrated returns of +2.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), PH is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>