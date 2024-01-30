We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Gear Up for Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (COLM - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $2 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 18.4%. Revenues are expected to be $1.08 billion, down 7.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Columbia Sportswear metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Net sales to unrelated entities- Canada' will likely reach $60.24 million. The estimate points to a change of -34.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Net sales to unrelated entities- Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)' will reach $121.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.7% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Net sales to unrelated entities- United States' at $744.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.7% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Net sales to unrelated entities- Latin America and Asia Pacific (LAAP)' stands at $164.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.4% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Columbia Sportswear here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Columbia Sportswear have returned +1.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. Currently, COLM carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>