Image: Bigstock
Littelfuse (LFUS) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Wall Street analysts forecast that Littelfuse (LFUS - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $2.02 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 39.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $536.05 million, exhibiting a decline of 12.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Littelfuse metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Industrial' will likely reach $80.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Net sales- Electronics' to come in at $317.69 million. The estimate points to a change of -14.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating income / (loss)- Electronic' reaching $60.00 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $91.94 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts predict that the 'Operating income / (loss)- Industrial' will reach $12.99 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $8.89 million in the same quarter last year.
Littelfuse shares have witnessed a change of -12.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), LFUS is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.