Gear Up for WestRock (WRK) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from WestRock (WRK - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share, indicating a decline of 36.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.84 billion, representing a decrease of 1.8% year over year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain WestRock metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'Segment Sales- Corrugated Packaging' stands at $2.46 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +10.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Sales- Consumer Packaging' should arrive at $1.19 billion. The estimate points to a change of -1.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Sales- Global Paper' reaching $894.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of -20.4% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Sales- Distribution' will likely reach $338.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.3% year over year.
Over the past month, WestRock shares have recorded returns of +2.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), WRK will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>