Insights Into Gen Digital (GEN) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Gen Digital (GEN - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share, reflecting an increase of 11.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $955.8 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.1%.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Gen Digital metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Partner revenues' to come in at $100.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.8% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Direct customer revenues' stands at $847.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.6%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Direct average revenue per user (ARPU)' will likely reach $7.32. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7.09 in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Average direct customer count' will reach 38.54 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 38.4 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Over the past month, shares of Gen Digital have returned +4.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. Currently, GEN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>