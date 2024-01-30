Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jan 29, 2024

  • Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company ((CL - Free Report) ) rose 2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.87 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.85 per share.
  • Norfolk Southern Corporation’s ((NSC - Free Report) ) shares slid 1.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $2.83 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.90 per share.
  • Shares of Autoliv, Inc. ((ALV - Free Report) ) rose 2.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $3.74 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.25 per share.
  • Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s ((BAH - Free Report) ) shares surged 13.6% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $1.41 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 per share.

