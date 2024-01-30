Back to top

Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI - Free Report) reported revenue of $-87.41 million, down 143.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.51, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -151.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $169.5 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49, the EPS surprise was +4.08%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Pacific Premier Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin: 3.3% versus 3.1% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 60.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 88.7%.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $17.74 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $18.44 billion.
  • Net Charge-off (% of Average Loans): 0% versus 0.1% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total NonPerforming Assets: $25.07 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $31.13 million.
  • Total NonPerforming Loan: $24.82 million versus $30.90 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net interest income before provision for loan losses: $146.79 million compared to the $146.39 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp have returned -3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

