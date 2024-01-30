Back to top

Bank of Marin (BMRC) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Bank of Marin (BMRC - Free Report) reported $20.98 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 41.7%. EPS of $0.30 for the same period compares to $0.81 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $27.5 million, representing a surprise of -23.71%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -6.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.32.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bank of Marin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin (FTE): 2.5% versus 2.5% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 91.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 72.1%.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $3.78 billion compared to the $3.88 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total non-accrual loans: $7.99 million compared to the $6.43 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net interest income: $24.26 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $24.67 million.
  • Total non-interest income: -$3.28 million compared to the $2.70 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $24.46 million versus $24.86 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Bank of Marin have returned -4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

