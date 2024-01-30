Back to top

Franklin Resources (BEN) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Franklin Resources (BEN - Free Report) reported $1.99 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. EPS of $0.65 for the same period compares to $0.51 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.91 billion, representing a surprise of +4.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.04%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Franklin Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Net Flows: $-0.3 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $-1.71 billion.
  • Assets Under Management - Fixed income: $511.7 billion versus $513.69 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Assets Under Management - Multi-Asset: $154.6 billion versus $153.36 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Assets Under Management - Equity: $467.5 billion versus $462.69 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Assets Under Management - Total: $1,455.5 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1,456.53 billion.
  • Assets Under Management - Alternative: $256.2 billion versus $259.81 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Assets Under Management - Cash Management: $65.5 billion compared to the $66.99 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • EOP Net Flows - Alternatives: $2.7 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.43 billion.
  • Operating Revenues- Other: $10 million versus $9.68 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
  • Operating Revenues- Investment management fees: $1.65 billion versus $1.52 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.3% change.
  • Operating Revenues- Shareholder servicing fees: $32.50 million compared to the $40.47 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.7% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- Sales and distribution fees: $296.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $305.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.5%.
Shares of Franklin Resources have returned -7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

