Bruker (BRKR) to Advance in Lab Automation With New Buyout
Bruker Corporation recently entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a Swiss provider of vendor-agnostic automated laboratory R&D and QC workflow solutions, Chemspeed Technologies AG. This marks a significant stride into the realm of lab automation, digitalization, and scientific software solutions.
This strategic move positions Bruker to further strengthen its Project Accelerate 2.0 initiative, which is focused on “Assays, Software, and Aftermarket.”
Accelerating Entry Into Automation
Chemspeed Technologies AG brings to the table modular automation and robotics solutions. This acquisition propels Bruker's capabilities in enhancing productivity within R&D and QC (quality control) departments, enabling researchers to achieve more with increased efficiency and without the need for additional staff.
Complementing SciY Platform
Chemspeed's expertise aligns seamlessly with Bruker's vendor-agnostic platform SciY, dedicated to software automation and digital transformation in the life science, biopharma and cleantech industries. The synergy between Bruker and Chemspeed provides a holistic approach to lab automation, ensuring a comprehensive suite of solutions for diverse scientific applications.
Strategic Integration and Financial Impact
Chemspeed's automation solutions strategically fortify Bruker's commitment to Project Accelerate 2.0. The deal is anticipated to close in the first half of 2024, subject to regulatory reviews. Although financial details remain undisclosed, Bruker noted that Chemspeed reported revenues exceeding $50 million in 2023.
Chemspeed's Offering in Lab Automation
Chemspeed's portfolio includes flexible automation modules catering to various industries such as pharmaceuticals, biotech, chemicals, cleantech, materials, cosmetics and food. Their compliance-ready workflow solutions ensure data integrity, traceability and quality in regulated environments.
Dr. Rolf Gueller, founder and CEO of Chemspeed, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, emphasizing the shared commitment to advancing automated and digitalized workflows. Dr. Gueller is poised to contribute to the Chemspeed advisory board, ensuring ongoing support for customers.
Bruker's Outlook
Dr. Falko Busse, president of the Bruker BioSpin Group, welcomed Chemspeed's experienced team, highlighting their dedication to excellence in lab automation. He emphasizes the scalability and flexibility of Chemspeed's solutions, showcasing the possibilities achievable today in customizing workflows and integrating efficient automation layers.
Share Price Performance
Over the past year, shares of Bruker have increased 4.8% compared with the industry’s 0.7% rise.
Market Prospects
Going by a Mordor Intelligence report, the global lab automation software market is set to witness a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period (2022 to 2027). Factors driving this growth include increased demand for diagnostic testing, a focus on software development to address operational challenges and a shift toward commercial LIMS solutions. The rising pressure to comply with regulations, integration needs in healthcare systems and technological advancements further contribute to the market's positive outlook.
Bruker currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks to consider in the broader medical space are Universal Health Services, Integer Holdings Corporation and Acadia Healthcare.
UHS shares have gained 1.9% in the past six months against the industry’s 5% decline.
Integer Holdings, presently carrying a Zacks Rank of 2, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 15.8%. ITGR’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 11.9%.
Integer Holdings’ shares have rallied 43.5% in the past year against the industry’s 3.7% decline.
Acadia Healthcare, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 10.4%. ACHC’s long-term earnings are expected to grow at 11.2%.
Acadia Healthcare’s shares have gained 11.7% in the past six months against the industry’s decline of 5%.
Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.