Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Sierra Bancorp (BSRR - Free Report) reported revenue of $35.92 million, down 3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.43, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $35.15 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.70, the EPS surprise was -38.57%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sierra Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin [%]: 3.3% compared to the 3.3% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Efficiency ratio: 67.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 63%.
  • Total Non-performing loans: $7.99 million versus $1.79 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Charge-Offs (% of Average Loans): 0.2% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $3.42 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.47 billion.
  • Total Nonperforming Assets: $7.99 million compared to the $1.64 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total non-interest revenue: $8.05 million compared to the $7.71 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $27.87 million compared to the $27.80 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Sierra Bancorp have returned -2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

