We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest market close, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU - Free Report) reached $9.37, with a -1.37% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.12%.
The company's shares have seen an increase of 14.05% over the last month, surpassing the Business Services sector's gain of 0.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.5%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Nu Holdings Ltd. in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.09, marking a 200% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.39 billion, indicating a 64.75% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Nu Holdings Ltd. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nu Holdings Ltd. has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.89 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.5.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.