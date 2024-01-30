Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Read MoreHide Full Article

In the latest market close, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU - Free Report) reached $9.37, with a -1.37% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.12%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 14.05% over the last month, surpassing the Business Services sector's gain of 0.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.5%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Nu Holdings Ltd. in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.09, marking a 200% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.39 billion, indicating a 64.75% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Nu Holdings Ltd. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nu Holdings Ltd. has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.89 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.5.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers popular-stocks stocks-moving-today trending-companies trending-stocks trending-tickers