Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Enterprise Products Partners (EPD - Free Report) standing at $27.47, reflecting a +0.22% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.76%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.12%.
The the stock of provider of midstream energy services has risen by 4.02% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.5%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Enterprise Products Partners in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.66, indicating a 1.54% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $12.76 billion, reflecting a 6.56% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher. Enterprise Products Partners presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Enterprise Products Partners is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.49. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.67, which means Enterprise Products Partners is trading at a discount to the group.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, placing it within the top 33% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.