We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Perion Network (PERI) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
Perion Network (PERI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $31.20, moving +1.46% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.76%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.59%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.12%.
The digital media company's shares have seen a decrease of 0.39% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.5%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Perion Network in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 7, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Perion Network to post earnings of $0.97 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.78%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $233.11 million, up 11.18% from the year-ago period.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Perion Network. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Perion Network is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at valuation, Perion Network is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.32. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.88 of its industry.
Investors should also note that PERI has a PEG ratio of 0.42 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Content industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.
The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, positioning it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.