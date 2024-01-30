We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
In the latest trading session, ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP - Free Report) closed at $55.02, marking a +0.7% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.59%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.12%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had lost 0.91% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 1.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.5% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ANI Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming release. On that day, ANI Pharmaceuticals is projected to report earnings of $0.78 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.63%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $119.38 million, indicating a 26.69% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ANI Pharmaceuticals is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, ANI Pharmaceuticals is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.46. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.01.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.