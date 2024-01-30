We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
The most recent trading session ended with Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD - Free Report) standing at $15.32, reflecting a -0.13% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.12%.
Heading into today, shares of the specialty finance company had gained 4.71% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 2.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.5% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Goldman Sachs BDC in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 28, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.57, indicating a 12.31% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $117.09 million, indicating a 9.94% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Goldman Sachs BDC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
With respect to valuation, Goldman Sachs BDC is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.9. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 7.78.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, positioning it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.