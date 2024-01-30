Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Heartland Financial (HTLF) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Heartland Financial (HTLF - Free Report) reported revenue of $44.34 million, down 77.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.06, compared to $1.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -75.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $178.6 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.07, the EPS surprise was -0.93%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Heartland Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 293.9% versus 61.4% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.5% versus 3.3% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $17.85 billion compared to the $18.22 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0% versus 0.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $158.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $148.75 million.
  • Trust fees: $4.91 million compared to the $4.80 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net gains on sale of loans held for sale: $0.09 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.78 million.
  • Loan servicing income: $0.16 million versus $0.29 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Service charges and fees net: $18.71 million versus $18.49 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Income on bank owned life insurance: $0.73 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.88 million.
  • Brokerage and insurance commissions: $0.73 million versus $0.70 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non Interest Income: -$111.80 million compared to the $29.38 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Heartland Financial here>>>

Shares of Heartland Financial have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise