Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE - Free Report) reported revenue of $757.22 million, up 13% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.28, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $739.31 million, representing a surprise of +2.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.44%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.29.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Alexandria Real Estate Equities performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental: $742.64 million versus $726.19 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.6% change.
  • Revenues- Other income: $14.58 million versus $8.62 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +216.5% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.54 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.56.
View all Key Company Metrics for Alexandria Real Estate Equities here>>>

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise