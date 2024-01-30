Back to top

Whirlpool (WHR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Whirlpool (WHR - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.09 billion, up 3.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.85, compared to $3.89 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.05 billion, representing a surprise of +0.71%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.64.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Whirlpool performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Latin America: $974 million compared to the $877.40 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.2% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- North America: $2.88 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.96 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.3%.
  • Geographic Revenue- Asia: $238 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $213.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.7%.
  • Geographic Revenue- EMEA: $995 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.2%.
Shares of Whirlpool have returned -4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

