Potlatch (PCH) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Potlatch (PCH - Free Report) reported revenue of $254.5 million, up 0.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.00, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $239.8 million, representing a surprise of +6.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Potlatch performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Timberlands: $97.41 million compared to the $97.80 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Real Estate: $27.91 million compared to the $22.60 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +138.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Intersegment Timberlands revenues: -$20.92 million compared to the -$28.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -43.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Wood products: $150.10 million compared to the $149.40 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.3% year over year.
Shares of Potlatch have returned -6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

