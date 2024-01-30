Back to top

Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Merchants Bancorp (MBIN - Free Report) reported $158.78 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 34.1%. EPS of $1.58 for the same period compares to $1.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +11.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $142.65 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.44, the EPS surprise was +9.72%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Merchants Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 33.1% compared to the 31.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Earning Assets: $16.18 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15.89 billion.
  • Net interest margin: 3.1% compared to the 3% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $124.33 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $119.72 million.
  • Gain on Sale of Loans: $19.34 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.75 million.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $34.45 million versus $22.95 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Merchants Bancorp have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

