Factors Setting the Tone for Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Q3 Earnings
Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Jan 31. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 3%.
How are Estimates Placed?
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 84 cents, suggesting a decline of 35.4% from $1.30 reported in the year-ago quarter.
For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $687.9 million, indicating a decline of 8.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
Factors to Note
The quarterly performance of Vista Outdoor is anticipated to have been negatively impacted by reduced shipments in various categories within the Sporting Products segment. Lower volume can be attributed to cautious approach of channel partners in purchasing, caused by concerns about inventory levels and short-term consumer pressures in the Outdoor Products businesses. Higher costs are likely to have hurt the company’s bottom line.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total Outdoor Products and Sporting Products revenues is pegged at $325 million and $369 million, indicating a decline of 7.9% and 8.2%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter’s levels.
Vista Outdoor Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Vista Outdoor Inc. price-eps-surprise | Vista Outdoor Inc. Quote
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Vista Outdoor this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.
Earnings ESP: Vista Outdoor has an Earnings ESP 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Vista Outdoor has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
