Image: Bigstock
Ahead of Sally Beauty (SBH) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Sally Beauty (SBH - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 30.8%. Revenues are expected to be $927.18 million, down 3.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Sally Beauty metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Sally Beauty Supply' will likely reach $527.94 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.9%.
Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Beauty Systems Group' to come in at $397.88 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.4% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Comparable sales growth - Sally Beauty Supply' of -1.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3% in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of stores at end-of-period - Beauty Systems Group' will reach 1,340. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,352 in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'Number of stores at end-of-period - Total' to reach 4,485. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4,498 in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of stores at end-of-period - Sally Beauty Supply' reaching 3,145. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3,146.
View all Key Company Metrics for Sally Beauty here>>>
Over the past month, Sally Beauty shares have recorded returns of -5.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SBH will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>