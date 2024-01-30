We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ahead of Conmed (CNMD) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Conmed (CNMD - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 164.3%. Revenues are expected to be $332.94 million, up 32.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Conmed metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Orthopedic Surgery' stands at $137.97 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- General Surgery' should arrive at $189.99 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +40%.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Single-use Products' will reach $270.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +27.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Capital Products' reaching $58.69 million. The estimate points to a change of +50.5% from the year-ago quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for Conmed here>>>
Conmed shares have witnessed a change of -13.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CNMD is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>