Countdown to BrightView (BV) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
In its upcoming report, BrightView Holdings (BV - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, reflecting an increase of 600% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $651.07 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.7%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific BrightView metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Maintenance Services' will likely reach $469.78 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Development Services' should arrive at $183.01 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Maintenance Services - Snow Removal Services' to reach $54.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of -11.1% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Maintenance Services - Landscape Maintenance Services' should come in at $414.86 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Development Services' will reach $18.02 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $16.50 million.
The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- Maintenance Services' stands at $50.68 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $50.50 million in the same quarter last year.
Over the past month, shares of BrightView have returned +6.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. Currently, BV carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.