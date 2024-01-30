We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Countdown to Methanex (MEOH) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Methanex (MEOH - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 61.6%. Revenues are expected to be $901.21 million, down 8.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Methanex metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales volume in tonnes - Methanex-produced methanol' should come in at 1,627.62 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,360 KTon in the same quarter last year.
Analysts expect 'Sales volume in tonnes - Purchased methanol' to come in at 849.02 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,095 KTon.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Average realized methanol price ($/tonne)' will reach 330.70 $/Ton. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 373 $/Ton.
Analysts forecast 'Sales volume in tonnes - Total' to reach 2,740.73 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,647 KTon.
Analysts predict that the 'Sales volume in tonnes - Commission sales' will reach 264.08 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 192 KTon.
Over the past month, shares of Methanex have returned -4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. Currently, MEOH carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.