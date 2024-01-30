We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Unveiling Accuray (ARAY) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Accuray (ARAY - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.07 per share, indicating a decline of 250% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $107.11 million, representing a decrease of 6.7% year over year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Accuray metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Net revenue- Services' to come in at $50.70 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.6%.
Analysts predict that the 'Net revenue- Products' will reach $56.41 million. The estimate points to a change of -10.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Order Backlog' at $462.45 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $515.24 million.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Orders' will likely reach $61.16 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $40.87 million.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross Orders' should come in at $81.74 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $79.04 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Accuray here>>>
Shares of Accuray have demonstrated returns of +1.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ARAY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.