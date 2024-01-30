Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jan 30, 2024

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of REV Group, Inc. ((REVG - Free Report) ) surged 11.5% after the company announced that it would pay a special dividend using cash generated from strategic measures.
  • McGrath RentCorp’s ((MGRC - Free Report) ) shares soared 10.7% after equipment rental company WillScot Mobile Mini announced that it would acquire the company in a $3.8 billion cash-and-stock transaction.
  • Shares of Tesla, Inc. ((TSLA - Free Report) ) jumped 4.2% after the company revealed its capex will surpass $10 billion in 2024 and will range between $8 billion to $10 billion over the next two fiscal years.
  • Netflix, Inc.’s ((NFLX - Free Report) ) shares rose 0.9% on the broader tech rally.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) - free report >>

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) - free report >>

McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) - free report >>

REV Group, Inc. (REVG) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks finance tech-stocks transportation