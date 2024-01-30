Back to top

Image: Bigstock

PulteGroup (PHM) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, PulteGroup (PHM - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.29 billion, down 17% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.28, compared to $3.63 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.48 billion, representing a surprise of -4.20%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.20.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how PulteGroup performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Selling Price - Total: $547 compared to the $545.40 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net New Orders in Units - Total: 6,214 versus 5,838 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Active Communities: 919 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 916.
  • Closings (units) - Total: 7,615 versus 8,017 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Unit Backlog - Total: 12,146 compared to the 11,368 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Backlog Value - Total: $7.32 billion compared to the $7.21 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net New Orders (Value) - Total: $3.36 billion compared to the $3.46 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Homebuilding- Home sale revenues: $4.17 billion compared to the $4.37 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Financial Services: $93.88 million compared to the $75.91 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Homebuilding: $4.20 billion compared to the $4.41 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.6% year over year.
  • Homebuilding- Land sale revenues: $34.54 million compared to the $37.16 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.1% year over year.
  • Income / (loss) before income taxes- Homebuilding: $902.97 million compared to the $905.63 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of PulteGroup have returned +2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

