Commvault (CVLT) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Commvault Systems (CVLT - Free Report) reported $216.81 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.1%. EPS of $0.78 for the same period compares to $0.62 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $208.3 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.73, the EPS surprise was +6.85%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Commvault performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR): $752.48 compared to the $731.79 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Perpetual license: $14.87 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $12.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.6%.
  • Revenues- Other services: $10.88 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.06 million.
  • Revenues- Customer support: $76.81 million versus $76.39 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Subscription: $114.25 million versus $108.17 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Commvault have returned +2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

