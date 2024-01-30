Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Danaher (DHR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Danaher (DHR - Free Report) reported revenue of $6.41 billion, down 23.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.09, compared to $2.87 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.99 billion, representing a surprise of +6.93%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.90.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Danaher performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Growth - Organic sales (Core): -4.5% versus -19.5% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Total sales- Diagnostics: $2.72 billion compared to the $2.39 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.4% year over year.
  • Total sales- Life Sciences: $1.93 billion versus $1.85 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.8% change.
  • Total sales- Biotechnology: $1.76 billion compared to the $1.68 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Operating profit- Life Sciences: $235 million compared to the $347.24 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating profit- Biotechnology: $416 million versus $465.82 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating profit- Other: -$80 million compared to the -$73.68 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating profit- Diagnostics: $766 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $573.35 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Danaher here>>>

Shares of Danaher have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Danaher Corporation (DHR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise