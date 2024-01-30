Back to top

Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Hope Bancorp (HOPE - Free Report) reported revenue of $135.2 million, down 16.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.32, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $139.6 million, representing a surprise of -3.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.28.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hope Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 2.7% compared to the 2.8% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $18.53 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.96 billion.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.
  • Net Interest Income: $125.92 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $130.44 million.
  • Total noninterest income: $9.28 million versus $8.81 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Service fees on deposit accounts: $2.51 million compared to the $2.22 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Hope Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Hope Bancorp have returned -1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

