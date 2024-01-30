Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Polaris Inc (PII) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Polaris Inc (PII - Free Report) reported $2.29 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.8%. EPS of $1.98 for the same period compares to $3.46 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.25 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.67, the EPS surprise was -25.84%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Polaris Inc performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Marine: $143.20 million compared to the $136.07 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Sales- On-Road: $229.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $208.62 million.
  • Sales- Off-Road: $1.92 billion compared to the $1.92 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Gross profit- Marine: $25.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $23.84 million.
  • Gross profit- Off-Road: $409 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $434.15 million.
  • Gross profit- On-Road: $31.70 million compared to the $40.22 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Polaris Inc have returned -2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

