Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Manpower (MAN) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, ManpowerGroup (
MAN Quick Quote MAN - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.63 billion, down 3.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.45, compared to $2.08 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.56 billion, representing a surprise of +1.51%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +19.83%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.21.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Manpower performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenues from Services- Americas- Other Americas: $372.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $363.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%. Revenues from Services- Southern Europe: $2.11 billion versus $2.03 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.5% change. Revenues from Services- Americas- United States: $702.30 million versus $718.49 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.3% change. Revenues from Services- Southern Europe- France: $1.21 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%. Revenues from Services- Northern Europe: $913.70 million compared to the $916.64 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.1% year over year. Revenues from Services- Southern Europe- Other Southern Europe: $487 million compared to the $459.07 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.4% year over year. Revenues from Services- APME: $552.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $536.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.6%. Revenues from Services- Americas: $1.07 billion versus $1.08 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.1% change. Revenues from Services- Southern Europe- Italy: $415.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $404.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.6%.
Shares of Manpower have returned -3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
