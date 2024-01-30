Back to top

Cambridge (CATC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Cambridge (CATC - Free Report) reported revenue of $38.53 million, down 24.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.11, compared to $1.92 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $37.7 million, representing a surprise of +2.20%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.65%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.92.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cambridge performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 69.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 72%.
  • Net Interest Margin, FTE (GAAP): 2.1% versus 2.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $10.44 million versus $10.44 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis (GAAP): $28.09 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $27.38 million.
Shares of Cambridge have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

