Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Sysco (SYY) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Sysco (SYY - Free Report) reported revenue of $19.29 billion, up 3.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.89, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19.3 billion, representing a surprise of -0.04%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.88.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sysco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • International Foodservice Operations: $3.60 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.65 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%.
  • U.S. Foodservice Operations: $13.49 billion versus $13.38 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.2% change.
  • Sales- Other: $283.33 million versus $301.84 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.9% change.
  • Sales- SYGMA: $1.91 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.93 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%.
  • Operating income (GAAP)- Other: $8.39 million compared to the $10.14 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating income (GAAP)- SYGMA: $16.35 million compared to the $9.93 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • OTHER- Gross Profit: $73.01 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $77.77 million.
  • SYGMA- Gross Profit: $148.51 million versus $150.62 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Sysco here>>>

Shares of Sysco have returned +2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Sysco Corporation (SYY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise